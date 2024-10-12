Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

