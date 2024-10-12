Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Cameron Lionel Groome Sells 220,000 Shares

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$72,776.00.
Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance
TSE:MBX opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.62. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$46.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.37.
Microbix Biosystems Company Profile
