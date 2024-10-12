Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.85.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.97. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Micron Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Micron Technology by 473.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,460 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 301,500.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 28.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $892,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,876 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

