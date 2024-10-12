MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Trading 1.5% Higher – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.26 and last traded at $76.11. 12,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 28,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.98.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
