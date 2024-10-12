MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 2.3% on Analyst Downgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $2,890.00 to $290.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as low as $181.25 and last traded at $184.62. Approximately 5,835,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 16,169,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.91.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.25.

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of -152.29 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

