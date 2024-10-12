Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Update

Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,600 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 718,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mobico Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPGF remained flat at $0.66 during midday trading on Friday. Mobico Group has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Mobico Group Company Profile

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

