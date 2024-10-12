Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Update

Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,600 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 718,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mobico Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPGF remained flat at $0.66 during midday trading on Friday. Mobico Group has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.
Mobico Group Company Profile
