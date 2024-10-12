Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Raised to $60.00 at UBS Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -362.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -1,263.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $365,561.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,526 shares of company stock valued at $830,133. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 510.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

