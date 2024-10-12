Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Citigroup

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MONDY

Mondi Stock Up 3.2 %

Mondi Company Profile

Shares of MONDY opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mondi has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06.

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.