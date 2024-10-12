Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Citigroup

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MONDY
Mondi Stock Up 3.2 %
Mondi Company Profile
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mondi
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.