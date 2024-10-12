Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 688,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Performance

Shares of MGRM opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Monogram Orthopaedics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Monogram Orthopaedics

About Monogram Orthopaedics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monogram Orthopaedics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGRM Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

