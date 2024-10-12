Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.17

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $153.49 million and $6.87 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00045381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012779 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,140,913,077 coins and its circulating supply is 913,211,161 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

