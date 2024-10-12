Morgan Stanley Increases Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $528.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $490.00 to $528.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.29.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $521.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Gartner has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $524.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $495.34 and a 200-day moving average of $466.30. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,636,008.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,636,008.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,411.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 58.7% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 16.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

