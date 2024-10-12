MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $600.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $570.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $614.14.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $605.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $566.07 and a 200-day moving average of $524.77. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,886,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,522,000 after acquiring an additional 623,712 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,508,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,855,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

