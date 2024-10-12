National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPH) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.38

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.382 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

About National Australia Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.