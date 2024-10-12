Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $5,480.69 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00071247 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006893 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,288.78 or 0.40003716 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

