NEAR Protocol Price Tops $4.86 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.90 billion and approximately $222.11 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00007700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,214,888,767 coins and its circulating supply is 1,214,246,649 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,214,799,276 with 1,214,156,046 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.71420942 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $247,725,047.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

