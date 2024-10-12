Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nedbank Group Stock Up 2.7 %

NDBKY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. 17,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,348. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. Nedbank Group has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.4167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Nedbank Group’s payout ratio is 53.52%.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

