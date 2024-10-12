Needham & Company LLC Increases PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $66.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

PAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens raised shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

NYSE:PAR opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

