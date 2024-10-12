Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NARI. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Inari Medical to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Inari Medical

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $145.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 743,296 shares in the company, valued at $42,174,615.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 743,296 shares in the company, valued at $42,174,615.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $910,086.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,328.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,520 shares of company stock worth $6,688,717 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,586 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 462.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $886,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.