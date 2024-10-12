Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Trading Down 5.9% After Earnings Miss

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 273,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,949,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.05 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,389.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Neogen by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 264.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

