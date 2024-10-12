Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Netlist Stock Down 21.0 %

Netlist stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Netlist has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $281.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Netlist had a negative return on equity of 356.11% and a negative net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netlist will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

