NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.85 and traded as high as $4.17. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 12,828 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.29.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 181.04%.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

