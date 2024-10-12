Next Level Private LLC Invests $224,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,230,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

