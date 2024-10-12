NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,611 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $533,533,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 612.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 45.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,510 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,049 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 351.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $150,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,611 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.69.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

