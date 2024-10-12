Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $294.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.17.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $250.17 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,440. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Creative Planning raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 93.7% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.