Northern Electric (LON:NTEA) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Northern Electric PLC (LON:NTEA – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126.74 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 125.76 ($1.65). Approximately 496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 53,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.64).

Northern Electric Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.15.

About Northern Electric

(Get Free Report)

Northern Electric PLC’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.