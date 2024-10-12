Northern Electric (LON:NTEA) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Northern Electric PLC (LON:NTEA – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126.74 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 125.76 ($1.65). Approximately 496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 53,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.64).
Northern Electric Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.15.
About Northern Electric
Northern Electric PLC’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Electric
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.