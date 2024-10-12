Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 6.4% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $19,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:NVO traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $120.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,115,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $538.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $92.94 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

