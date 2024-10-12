NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Update

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NSSXF stock remained flat at $14.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220. NS Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

