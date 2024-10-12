Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 165.6% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JMM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 1,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $6.47.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

