NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $20,021,677.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,420,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,107,588.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock worth $391,787,127. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

