Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) Short Interest Down 36.2% in September

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the September 15th total of 332,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NXU Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:NXU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 59,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,803. NXU has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

NXU (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXU had a negative net margin of 5,198.23% and a negative return on equity of 419.01%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

About NXU

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

