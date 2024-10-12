Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Volume Hits $27.44 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $501.21 million and approximately $27.44 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.25 or 0.03919838 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00046016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07183236 USD and is up 9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $21,709,682.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.