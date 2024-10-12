Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.17% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $17,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $91.65 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

