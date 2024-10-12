Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 283.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Copart by 477.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $55.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

