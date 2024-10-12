Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $11,593,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.3 %

UPS stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

