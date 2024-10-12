Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,367,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 40.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 378,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

CINF opened at $136.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.04. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $139.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

About Cincinnati Financial



Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

