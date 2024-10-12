Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $64.83 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,382,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,533 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $64,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

