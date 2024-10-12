Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $175.77 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $178.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $487.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,320 shares of company stock worth $164,762,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

