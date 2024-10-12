Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,789,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.20 and a 200-day moving average of $223.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $173.24 and a 1 year high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

