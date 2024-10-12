Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 455 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDHQ. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 177,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $31.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $32.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

