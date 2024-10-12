Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.57. 629,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,382,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKLO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

