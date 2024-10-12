Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Short Interest Update

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the September 15th total of 598,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 41.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $73.49. The company has a market cap of $439.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.25 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Further Reading

