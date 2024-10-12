Omni Network (OMNI) Price Reaches $9.32 on Major Exchanges

Omni Network (OMNI) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni Network token can now be bought for about $9.32 or 0.00014756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni Network has a total market cap of $128.60 million and $21.25 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,794,003 tokens. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,153,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 8.67725655 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $18,560,162.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

