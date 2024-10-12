OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.82 and traded as low as $42.15. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 314 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMVJF. BNP Paribas raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

