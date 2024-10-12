OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Down 29.6% in September

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OMVKY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.70. 11,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,159. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
