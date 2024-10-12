Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 769,648 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 311,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

