OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
OPHC opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.36. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%.
Institutional Trading of OptimumBank
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.