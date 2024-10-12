OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

OPHC opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.36. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 52.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 21.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

