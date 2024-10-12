Orchid Price Reaches $0.0739 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $72.40 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00014603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.24 or 1.00023595 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07418297 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,142,548.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.