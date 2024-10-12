OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.
OSRAM Licht Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84.
About OSRAM Licht
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.
