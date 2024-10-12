OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Institutional Trading of OUTFRONT Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

