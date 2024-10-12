OxenFree Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

OxenFree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,428 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 64,734 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 865.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,609,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.
FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of FSCO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 530,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,900. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23.
FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities
In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
FS Credit Opportunities Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
